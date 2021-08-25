 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Ucloudlink Group Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 7:03am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Ucloudlink Group Q2 Earnings

 

Shares of Ucloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 83.24% year over year to ($0.29), which missed the estimate of ($0.25).

Revenue of $19,240,000 decreased by 8.49% year over year, which beat the estimate of $18,640,000.

Looking Ahead

Q3 revenue expected to be between $19,300,000 and $20,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 25, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mpvjn6e7

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $14.70

Company's 52-week low was at $5.72

Price action over last quarter: down 46.21%

Company Description

Ucloudlink Group Inc provides mobile data connectivity and portable WiFi services. The business operates under uCloudlink 1.0, which focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services across different countries. Under uCloudlink 2.0, provides mobile data connectivity services to local users across different MNOs in a single country.

 

Related Articles (UCL)

Earnings Scheduled For August 25, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
UCL: UCloudlink Announces its first 5G Mobile Hotspot for Europe and Asia and a New 4G Pad At Mobile World Congress
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com