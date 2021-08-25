 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For August 25, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 4:30am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For August 25, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) to report quarterly earnings at $2.70 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion before the opening bell. Dicks Sporting shares rose 2.3% to $117.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company also said it expects Q4 deliveries of 3,450 units. Toll Brothers shares gained 1.9% to $62.20 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting salesforce.com, inc. (NASDAQ: CRM) to have earned $0.92 per share on revenue of $6.24 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. salesforce.com shares gained 0.5% to $261.00 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter and also boosted its annual revenue guidance. However, the company’s quarterly revenue slipped 6% compared to pre-pandemic levels. Nordstrom shares dropped 8% to $34.77 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) to report quarterly earnings at $2.42 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion after the closing bell. Ulta Beauty shares fell 0.3% to $372.70 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRM + DKS)

Earnings Scheduled For August 25, 2021
Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Foot Locker, Salesforce Or ConocoPhillips?
This Week's Earnings Outlook
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Phunware Steams Up Hybrid Work Initiatives After Facebook, Salesforce
Tony Zhang's Salesforce Trade
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com