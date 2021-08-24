Recap: Heico Q3 Earnings

Shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 40.00% year over year to $0.56, which beat the estimate of $0.55.

Revenue of $471,707,000 up by 22.07% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $486,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $148.95

52-week low: $99.55

Price action over last quarter: down 4.01%

Company Description

Heico is an aerospace and defense supplier that primarily focuses on creating niche replacement parts for commercial aircraft and components for defense products. In commercial aerospace, Heico is the largest independent producer of replacement parts for aircraft, primarily within the engine. In the defense market, the company produces niche subcomponents used in targeting technology as well as simulation equipment, among other things. The company is highly acquisitive, focusing on companies that are generating strong cash flow with the potential for sustainable growth.