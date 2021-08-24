Recap: Intuit Q4 Earnings
Shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 8.84% year over year to $1.97, which beat the estimate of $1.68.
Revenue of $2,561,000,000 rose by 41.02% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,320,000,000.
Guidance
Q1 EPS expected to be between $0.94 and $0.99.
Q1 revenue expected to be between $1,799,000,000 and $1,826,000,000.
Details Of The Call
Date: Aug 24, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/m4eq2gfu
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $553.80
Company's 52-week low was at $295.37
Price action over last quarter: Up 26.18%
Company Overview
Intuit is a provider of small-business accounting software (QuickBooks), personal tax solutions (TurboTax), and professional tax offerings (Lacerte). Founded in the mid-1980s, Intuit controls the majority of U.S. market share for small-business accounting and DIY tax-filing software.
