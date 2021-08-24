Urban Outfitters: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 265.71% over the past year to $1.28, which beat the estimate of $0.79.

Revenue of $1,158,000,000 up by 44.16% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,080,380,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 24, 2021

Time: 05:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/di4txumm

Price Action

52-week high: $42.10

52-week low: $18.59

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.87%

Company Profile

Founded in 1970, Philadelphia-based Urban Outfitters is an apparel and home goods retailer that operates more than 600 stores and e-commerce in North America and Europe under the Urban Outfitters, Free People, FP Movement, Anthropologie, Terrain, and Bhldn brands. It also sells products through a wholesale operation, owns some restaurants, and operates a clothing rental business. Urban Outfitters primarily markets to young adults and offers products in categories such as women's and men's apparel, home goods, shoes, wedding, and outdoors.