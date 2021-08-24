 Skip to main content

Recap: ScanSource Q4 Earnings

Shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 405.26% year over year to $0.96, which beat the estimate of $0.57.

Revenue of $852,694,000 higher by 33.98% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $733,900,000.

Outlook

ScanSource hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 24, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vjduuv87

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $34.10

52-week low: $18.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.86%

Company Description

ScanSource Inc provides value-added services for technology manufacturers and sells to resellers in specialty technology markets. The firm's operations are organized in two segments: Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security, which focuses on automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, networking, electronic physical security, and 3-D printing technologies; and Worldwide communications and services, which focuses on communications technologies for vertical markets including education, healthcare, and government. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Worldwide Barcode, Networking, and Security segment.

 

