 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Palo Alto Networks Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 24, 2021 10:59am   Comments
Share:
Why Palo Alto Networks Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) is trading higher Tuesday after the company announced better-than-expected financial results and issued guidance above estimates. 

Palo Alto Networks reported fiscal fourth quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.60 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.44 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $1.2 billion, which beat the estimate of $1.17 billion. 

Palo Alto Networks expects fiscal first quarter 2022 revenue to be in a range of $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion versus the estimate of $1.15 billion.

The company authorized an additional $676.1 million for share repurchase, increasing the remaining authorization for future share repurchases to $1 billion.

"Our strong fourth quarter performance was the culmination of executing on our strategy throughout the year, including product innovation, platform integration, business model transformation and investments in our go-to-market organization," said Nikesh Arora, chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks.

Multiple analyst firms raised price targets on the stock, ranging from $450 to $550, following the company's financial results. 

Price Action: Palo Alto Networks is making a new 52-week high in trading today. 

At last check Tuesday, the stock was up 18.50% at $441.63.

Photo: courtesy of Palo Alto Networks.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PANW)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Why Are Palo Alto Networks' Shares Trading Higher Today?
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
20 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Higher Ahead Of Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Nikesh Arora why it's movingEarnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com