Investors Cheer Pinduoduo's Q2 MAU Growth Despite Revenue Miss
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 9:08am   Comments
  • Chinese agriculture and interactive commerce platform Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDDreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 89% year-on-year to $3.6 billion, missing the analyst consensus of $4.2 billion.
  • Pinduoduo's average monthly active users (MAU) increased 30% Y/Y to 738.5 million. Active buyers in the twelve months ended June 30 rose 24% Y/Y to 849.9 million.
  • Segments: Revenues from online marketing services and others rose 64% Y/Y to $2.8 billion, transaction services jumped 164% Y/Y to $465.8 million, merchandise sales were flat at $303.3 million.
  • Pinduoduo posted a positive non-GAAP operating profit of $493.3 million. The revenues, excluding merchandise sales, increased 73% Y/Y. 
  • Non-GAAP earnings per ADS of $0.44 beat the consensus loss of $(0.15).
  • Pinduoduo generated $1.1 billion in operating cash flow and held $14.3 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • Pinduoduo announced the "10 Billion Agriculture Initiative" for the agricultural sector and rural areas.
  • Peers Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABAalso missed the revenue consensus as e-commerce growth weakened. Domestic regulatory crackdown further hampered the Chinese tech stocks.
  • Price Action: PDD shares traded higher by 11.60% at $90.50 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

