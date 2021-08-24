 Skip to main content

Citi Trends: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 7:21am   Comments
Citi Trends: Q2 Earnings Insights

 

Shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) moved higher by 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 28.42% over the past year to $1.36, which beat the estimate of $0.43.

Revenue of $237,281,000 higher by 9.78% year over year, which beat the estimate of $227,210,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $6.30 and $6.50.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $990,000,000 and $1,010,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 24, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/id24r3pt

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $111.44

Company's 52-week low was at $18.40

Price action over last quarter: down 6.98%

Company Overview

Citi Trends Inc is a retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories in the United States. The company offers apparel, including fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, such as newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional and decorative home products, as well as beauty products, books, and toys.

 

