Recap: Advance Auto Parts Q2 Earnings

Shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) rose 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 16.44% year over year to $3.40, which beat the estimate of $3.03.

Revenue of $2,649,000,000 up by 5.92% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,620,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $10,600,000,000 and $10,800,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 24, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.directeventreg.com/der/toRegistration.action

Technicals

52-week high: $217.69

52-week low: $142.46

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.26%

Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts is one of the industry's largest retailers of aftermarket automotive parts, tools, and accessories to do-it-yourself customers in North America. Advance operated 4,976 stores as of the end of 2020, in addition to servicing 1,277 independently owned Carquest stores. The company's Worldpac unit is a premier distributor of imported original-equipment parts. Advance derived 57% of its 2020 sales from commercial clients, up from 30%-40% before the General Parts deal.