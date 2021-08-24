 Skip to main content

iMedia Brands: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 7:22am   Comments
Shares of iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) decreased 0.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 272.73% over the past year to ($0.19), which beat the estimate of ($0.23).

Revenue of $113,442,000 decreased by 8.89% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $120,820,000.

Guidance

Q3 revenue expected between $127,000,000 and $127,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 24, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=&eventid=3193065&sessionid=1&key=1DE4DC75CB4D046C48DF39A89D0A0FA7&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $10.48

52-week low: $3.93

Price action over last quarter: down 27.06%

Company Profile

iMedia Brands Inc is a global interactive media company that manages a portfolio of shopping television networks and web service businesses, primarily in North America, for English and Spanish speaking audiences. It's brand portfolio spans multiple business models and product categories and includes ShopHQ, iMedia Web Services, Bulldog Shopping Network, and LaVenta Shopping Network. It operates in two segments: ShopHQ and Emerging. The ShopHQ segment encompasses a shopping entertainment network that sells and distributes its products to consumers through video commerce television, online website, and mobile platforms. The Emerging segment consists of Media Services, which includes creative and interactive services and third-party logistics services and also the Bulldog Shopping Network.

 

