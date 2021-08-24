36KR Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ:KRKR) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 1072.73% over the past year to ($0.13), which beat the estimate of ($0.78).

Revenue of $11,161,000 higher by 2.86% year over year, which missed the estimate of $68,080,000.

Guidance

36KR Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

36KR Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 24, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fdcaqydg

Price Action

52-week high: $8.50

52-week low: $1.63

Price action over last quarter: down 33.59%

Company Overview

36KR Holdings Inc is engaged in providing content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. The firm's production process comprises of content creation, content editing, screening and monitoring, and content distribution. It distributes content through a variety of channels, including both self-operated and third-party platforms namely Weibo, Weixin/WeChat, Toutiao, Baidu, and Zhihu. The company mainly generates revenues from providing online advertising services, enterprise value-added services, and subscription services.