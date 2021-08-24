5 Stocks To Watch For August 24, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $11.49 billion before the opening bell. Best Buy shares rose 0.4% to $112.60 in after-hours trading.
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong Q1 revenue guidance . The company also announced, subsequent to quarter end, it authorized an additional $676.1 million for share repurchase. Palo Alto shares jumped 10.4% to $411.30 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) to have earned $1.68 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Intuit shares gained 0.2% to $ $553.60 in after-hours trading.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) reported $0.22 per share for the second quarter, compared to a loss of $0.31 per share, in the year-ago period. Its mining revenue jumped by 1,540% to a record $31.5 million during the quarter. Riot Blockchain shares gained 1.3% to $36.20 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $7.86 billion before the opening bell. Medtronic shares rose 0.4% to $128.96 in after-hours trading.
