5 Stocks To Watch For August 24, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $11.49 billion before the opening bell. Best Buy shares rose 0.4% to $112.60 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: BBY) to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $11.49 billion before the opening bell. Best Buy shares rose 0.4% to $112.60 in after-hours trading. Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong Q1 revenue guidance . The company also announced, subsequent to quarter end, it authorized an additional $676.1 million for share repurchase. Palo Alto shares jumped 10.4% to $411.30 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: PANW) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong Q1 revenue guidance . The company also announced, subsequent to quarter end, it authorized an additional $676.1 million for share repurchase. Palo Alto shares jumped 10.4% to $411.30 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) to have earned $1.68 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Intuit shares gained 0.2% to $ $553.60 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor