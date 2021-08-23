 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GBP/USD Has Room To Extend Its Gains Once It Clearly Breaks Above 1.3730
Valeria Bednarik , FXStreet  
 
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
August 23, 2021 4:18pm   Comments
Share:
GBP/USD Has Room To Extend Its Gains Once It Clearly Breaks Above 1.3730

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3728

  • The August UK August Markit PMIs came in mixed, decelerating from July’s final readings.
  • Demand for high-yielding assets benefited the pound, despite discouraging UK data.
  • GBP/USD has room to extend its gains once it clearly breaks above 1.3730.

The British Pound was among the most benefited currencies from the broad dollar’s weakness, with GBP/USD recovering up to 1.3732 and finishing the day nearby. Buyers ignored mixed UK data, as the August Markit Manufacturing PMI printed 60.1 while the services Index came in at 55.5, the latter missing expectations and well below the previous one.

The solid performance of Wall Street was attributed to concerns related to the spread of the Delta variant in the US, suggesting the Federal Reserve would not be able to trim facilities in the near term. Softer than anticipated data reinforced the idea, keeping equities afloat and the greenback under pressure. The UK macroeconomic calendar has nothing relevant to offer this week.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair trades a few pips below the 61.8% retracement of its July rally at 1.3730, the immediate resistance level. The near-term is mildly bullish, as the pair has moved well above a still bearish 20 SMA, although still well below bearish longer ones. Meanwhile, technical indicators have crossed into positive territory but quickly lost bullish strength. A clear break above the mentioned Fibonacci resistance level should open the door for a steeper recovery.

Support levels: 1.3675 1.3620 1.3560

Resistance levels: 1.3730 1.3780 1.3825

Image Sourced from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: FXStreet GBPEarnings News Eurozone Global Markets General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com