Smart Share Global Q2 Revenue Tops Consensus, Expects Headwinds To Continue In Q3
- Smart Share Global Ltd (NASDAQ: EM) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 52.9% year-on-year, to RMB972.4 million ($150.60 million), beating the consensus of $149.84 million.
- Revenues from the mobile device charging business rose by 51.6% Y/Y to RMB931.6 million ($144.3 million).
- Revenues from power bank sales increased by 83.2% Y/Y to RMB31.6 million ($4.9 million).
- Cost of revenues increased by 44.8% primarily due to the increase in operational scale resulting in higher maintenance cost, disposal cost, and logistics expenses.
- The operating margin was 1.9%, and operating income for the quarter fell 52% to RMB18.8 million ($2.9 million).
- The company held RMB 3.1 billion ($476.1 million) in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- EPS for the quarter was $0.01. The adjusted net income was RMB17.2 million ($2.7 million).
- Outlook: Smart Share Global sees Q3 FY21 revenue of RMB900 million - RMB930 million.
- "Looking into the third quarter, we continue to see headwinds that will impact what traditionally has been the peak quarter of the year," said CFO Maria Yi Xin.
- Price Action: EM shares are trading lower by 2.11% at $2.78 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks Guidance Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas