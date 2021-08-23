 Skip to main content

Smart Share Global Q2 Revenue Tops Consensus, Expects Headwinds To Continue In Q3
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2021 12:13pm   Comments
Smart Share Global Q2 Revenue Tops Consensus, Expects Headwinds To Continue In Q3
  • Smart Share Global Ltd (NASDAQ: EMreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 52.9% year-on-year, to RMB972.4 million ($150.60 million), beating the consensus of $149.84 million.
  • Revenues from the mobile device charging business rose by 51.6% Y/Y to RMB931.6 million ($144.3 million).
  • Revenues from power bank sales increased by 83.2% Y/Y to RMB31.6 million ($4.9 million).
  • Cost of revenues increased by 44.8% primarily due to the increase in operational scale resulting in higher maintenance cost, disposal cost, and logistics expenses.
  • The operating margin was 1.9%, and operating income for the quarter fell 52% to RMB18.8 million ($2.9 million).
  • The company held RMB 3.1 billion ($476.1 million) in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • EPS for the quarter was $0.01. The adjusted net income was RMB17.2 million ($2.7 million).
  • Outlook: Smart Share Global sees Q3 FY21 revenue of RMB900 million - RMB930 million.
  • "Looking into the third quarter, we continue to see headwinds that will impact what traditionally has been the peak quarter of the year," said CFO Maria Yi Xin.
  • Price Action: EM shares are trading lower by 2.11% at $2.78 on the last check Monday.

