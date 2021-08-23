5 Stocks To Watch For August 23, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion after the closing bell. Palo Alto shares rose 1.2% to close at $367.46 on Monday.
- The mRNA vaccine developed by Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and its partner BioNTech SE – ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) against the novel coronavirus could receive full approval as early as Monday, the New York Times reported. Their vaccine was the first to receive emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Pfizer shares gained 2.7% to $50.03 in pre-market trading, while BioNTech shares jumped 4.9% to $365.76 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) to report results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 202 before the markets open. JD.Com shares fell 0.8% to $63.11 in pre-market trading.
- Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) reported a net loss of $1.3 million, or $0.03 per share for the second quarter, versus a year-ago net loss of $0.3 million, or $0.01 per share in the year-ago period. Revenue from bitcoin mining came in at $28.3 million. Bit Digital shares gained 7% to $12.80 in the pre-market trading session.
