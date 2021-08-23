 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For August 23, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2021 4:37am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For August 23, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion after the closing bell. Palo Alto shares rose 1.2% to close at $367.46 on Monday.
  • The mRNA vaccine developed by Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and its partner BioNTech SE – ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) against the novel coronavirus could receive full approval as early as Monday, the New York Times reported. Their vaccine was the first to receive emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Pfizer shares gained 2.7% to $50.03 in pre-market trading, while BioNTech shares jumped 4.9% to $365.76 in the pre-market trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Analysts expect JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) to report results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 202 before the markets open. JD.Com shares fell 0.8% to $63.11 in pre-market trading.
  • Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) reported a net loss of $1.3 million, or $0.03 per share for the second quarter, versus a year-ago net loss of $0.3 million, or $0.01 per share in the year-ago period. Revenue from bitcoin mining came in at $28.3 million. Bit Digital shares gained 7% to $12.80 in the pre-market trading session.

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BNTX + BTBT)

FDA Reviews If Moderna's COVID-19 Shot Is Associated With Higher Heart Inflammation Risk
So What's Going On With BioNTech's Stock?
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Oxford-Led Study Shows Efficacy Of COVID-19 Vaccines Dwindles Over Time Against Delta Variant
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Tumbles Over 400 Points; Virpax Pharmaceuticals Shares Spike Higher
Understanding BioNTech's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com