5 Stocks To Watch For August 23, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion after the closing bell. Palo Alto shares rose 1.2% to close at $367.46 on Monday.

(NYSE: PANW) to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion after the closing bell. Palo Alto shares rose 1.2% to close at $367.46 on Monday. The mRNA vaccine developed by Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and its partner BioNTech SE – ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) against the novel coronavirus could receive full approval as early as Monday, the New York Times reported. Their vaccine was the first to receive emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Pfizer shares gained 2.7% to $50.03 in pre-market trading, while BioNTech shares jumped 4.9% to $365.76 in the pre-market trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor