 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Boqii Holding Stock Gains After Q1 Revenue Grows 35%
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2021 3:47pm   Comments
Share:
Boqii Holding Stock Gains After Q1 Revenue Grows 35%
  • Boqii Holding Ltd (NYSE: BQreported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 35% year-on-year, to RMB321.8 ($49.8 million).
  • Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) increased 42.9% Y/Y to RMB792.1 million ($122.7 million). Active buyers expanded 27.9% Y/Y to 1.6 million.
  • Revenue from Boqii mall increased 20.5% Y/Y, and the Third-party e-commerce platforms rose 37.2%.
  • Gross profit of RMB56.4 ($8.7 million) increased 30.3% with a gross margin of 17.5%. The margin contracted by 60 basis points Y/Y.
  • The operating loss expanded to RMB41.55 million ($6.44 million).
  • The company held RMB415.7 million ($64.4 million) in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • EBITDA loss increased to RMB35.6 ($5.5) million. EPS of $(0.08) narrowed Y/Y.
  • Price Action: BQ shares are trading higher by 5.18% at $2.64 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BQ)

62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
74 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Better Choice Company Sees Investment By China's Boqii
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com