Return on Capital Employed Insights for Rent-A-Center

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro it seems like during Q2, Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) earned $106.52 million, a 52.07% increase from the preceding quarter. Rent-A-Center also posted a total of $1.19 billion in sales, a 15.14% increase since Q1. Rent-A-Center earned $70.05 million, and sales totaled $1.04 billion in Q1.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Rent-A-Center's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q2, Rent-A-Center posted an ROCE of 0.13%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Rent-A-Center's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Analyst Predictions

Rent-A-Center reported Q2 earnings per share at $1.63/share, which beat analyst predictions of $1.35/share.