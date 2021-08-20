Return on Capital Employed Overview: New Relic

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro it seems like during Q1, New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) brought in sales totaling $180.48 million. However, earnings decreased 36.05%, resulting in a loss of $73.89 million. In Q4, New Relic brought in $172.67 million in sales but lost $54.31 million in earnings.

What Is ROCE?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in New Relic's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q1, New Relic posted an ROCE of -0.21%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For New Relic, the return on capital employed ratio shows the current amount of assets may not actually be helping the company achieve higher returns, a note many investors will take into account when making long-term financial decisions.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

New Relic reported Q1 earnings per share at $-0.25/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.37/share.