Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2021 1:45pm   Comments
Looking into OraSure Technologies's Return on Capital Employed

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro it seems like during Q2, OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) earned $1.80 million, a 82.75% increase from the preceding quarter. OraSure Technologies's sales decreased to $57.61 million, a 1.66% change since Q1. In Q1, OraSure Technologies earned $10.42 million, and total sales reached $58.58 million.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in OraSure Technologies's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q2, OraSure Technologies posted an ROCE of 0.0%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In OraSure Technologies's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Analyst Predictions

OraSure Technologies reported Q2 earnings per share at $-0.02/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $0.04/share.

 

