Looking into Park-Ohio Hldgs's Return on Capital Employed

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro it seems like during Q2, Park-Ohio Hldgs (NASDAQ:PKOH) brought in sales totaling $350.00 million. However, earnings decreased 107.32%, resulting in a loss of $900.00 thousand. Park-Ohio Hldgs earned $12.30 million, and sales totaled $359.60 million in Q1.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q2, Park-Ohio Hldgs posted an ROCE of -0.0%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Park-Ohio Hldgs is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Park-Ohio Hldgs's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

Park-Ohio Hldgs reported Q2 earnings per share at $-0.33/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $0.45/share.