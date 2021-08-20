Return on Capital Employed Overview: Arlington Asset

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data Arlington Asset (NYSE:AAIC) posted a 5.84% decrease in earnings from Q1. Sales, however, increased by 35.36% over the previous quarter to $5.09 million. Despite the increase in sales this quarter, the decrease in earnings may suggest Arlington Asset is not utilizing their capital as effectively as possible. Arlington Asset reached earnings of $2.76 million and sales of $3.76 million in Q1.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Arlington Asset's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q2, Arlington Asset posted an ROCE of 0.01%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Arlington Asset's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

Arlington Asset reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.07/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.04/share.