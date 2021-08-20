 Skip to main content

Return on Capital Employed Insights for Microchip Technology
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2021 1:38pm   Comments
After pulling data from Benzinga Pro it seems like during Q1, Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) earned $368.80 million, a 19.74% increase from the preceding quarter. Microchip Technology also posted a total of $1.57 billion in sales, a 6.95% increase since Q4. Microchip Technology earned $308.00 million, and sales totaled $1.47 billion in Q4.

What Is ROCE?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Microchip Technology's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q1, Microchip Technology posted an ROCE of 0.07%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Microchip Technology's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

Microchip Technology reported Q1 earnings per share at $1.98/share, which beat analyst predictions of $1.91/share.

 

