 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Foot Locker Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 20, 2021 9:45am   Comments
Share:
Why Foot Locker Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Foot Locker Inc (NYSE: FL) is trading higher Friday after the company announced better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

Foot Locker reported quarterly earnings of $2.21 per share, which beat the estimate of $1 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $2.27 billion, which beat the estimate of $2.09 billion. 

Total sales increased by 9.5% year over year, while comparable-store sales increased by 6.9% year over year.

"This quarter reflects strong results in our women's and kids' footwear business along with broad demand for our apparel and accessories offerings, which combined with more limited promotional activity, led to the outstanding top and bottom line results," said Richard Johnson, chairman and CEO of Foot Locker. 

Foot Locker focuses on selling athletically inspired shoes and apparel across retail stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Price Action: Foot Locker has traded as high as $66.71 and as low as $26.90 over a 52-week period.

At last check Friday, the stock was up 8.03% at $58.75.

Photo by Mike Mozart from Flickr.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FL)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Foot Locker: Q2 Earnings Insights
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings; Crude Oil Edges Lower
5 Stocks To Watch For August 20, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For August 20, 2021
This Shoe Store Company Has A Better One-Year Return Than Amazon, Apple, Disney, Microsoft, Netflix, PayPal and Tesla
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Richard johnson why it's movingEarnings News Retail Sales

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com