 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

RLX Technology Q2 Revenue Tops Estimate
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2021 9:16am   Comments
Share:
RLX Technology Q2 Revenue Tops Estimate
  • RLX Technology Inc (NYSE: RLXreported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 6% quarter-on-quarter, to RMB2.54 billion ($393.6 million), beating the analyst consensus of $367.8 million.
  • RLX said the slowdown in sequential revenue growth was primarily due to external factors, including the negative publicity on the e-vapor industry in the latter half of Q2.
  • Gross profit increased by 3.8% Q/Q to RMB1.146 billion ($177.6 million), with the margin contracting 90 basis points Q/Q to 45.1%.
  • The operating margin was 38.5%, and operating income for the quarter was RMB979.3 million, versus RMB (111.9) million loss in Q1.
  • The company held RMB6.53 billion ($1 billion) in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Non-GAAP net income per ADS was RMB 0.467 ($0.072).
  • "In the second quarter of 2021, our business continued to develop as we increased our efforts to further improve underage protection and product safety," said CEO Ying (Kate) Wang.
  • Price Action: RLX shares are trading higher by 1.89% at $4.3099 in premarket on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RLX)

Earnings Scheduled For August 20, 2021
Understanding RLX Technology's Unusual Options Activity
50 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
40 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
75 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com