LifeVantage Q4 Result Tops Consensus, Provides Mixed FY22 Outlook
- LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ: LFVN) reported a fourth-quarter FY21 sales decline of 7.7% year-on-year, to $54.8 million, beating the analyst consensus of $52.6 million.
- Revenue in the Americas fell 9.6% Y/Y, and Asia/Pacific & Europe region decreased 3.3%.
- The gross profit declined 9.8% Y/Y to $45 million with a profit margin contracted 200 basis points to 82.1%.
- The operating margin was 12%, and operating income for the quarter rose 6.5% to $6.6 million.
- The company held $23.2 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA decreased 19.3% Y/Y to $6.6 million.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.31 beat the analyst consensus of $0.20.
- "The sequential improvement in the number of customers was particularly encouraging and the first positive inflection in the past year," said CEO Steve Fife.
- Outlook: LifeVantage sees FY22 revenue of $225 million - $235 million versus consensus of $221.92 million.
- The company expects FY22 adjusted EPS of $0.83 - $0.87 versus the consensus of $1.00.
- Price Action: LFVN shares closed higher by 0.87% at $6.92 on Thursday.
