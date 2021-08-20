 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

LifeVantage Q4 Result Tops Consensus, Provides Mixed FY22 Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2021 6:45am   Comments
Share:
LifeVantage Q4 Result Tops Consensus, Provides Mixed FY22 Outlook
  • LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ: LFVNreported a fourth-quarter FY21 sales decline of 7.7% year-on-year, to $54.8 million, beating the analyst consensus of $52.6 million.
  • Revenue in the Americas fell 9.6% Y/Y, and Asia/Pacific & Europe region decreased 3.3%.
  • The gross profit declined 9.8% Y/Y to $45 million with a profit margin contracted 200 basis points to 82.1%.
  • The operating margin was 12%, and operating income for the quarter rose 6.5% to $6.6 million.
  • The company held $23.2 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA decreased 19.3% Y/Y to $6.6 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.31 beat the analyst consensus of $0.20.
  • "The sequential improvement in the number of customers was particularly encouraging and the first positive inflection in the past year," said CEO Steve Fife.
  • Outlook: LifeVantage sees FY22 revenue of $225 million - $235 million versus consensus of $221.92 million.
  • The company expects FY22 adjusted EPS of $0.83 - $0.87 versus the consensus of $1.00.
  • Price Action: LFVN shares closed higher by 0.87% at $6.92 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LFVN)

Earnings Scheduled For August 19, 2021
62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
A Look Into Consumer Defensive Sector Value Stocks
A Look Into Consumer Defensive Sector Value Stocks
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com