5 Stocks To Watch For August 20, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) to report quarterly earnings at $4.57 per share on revenue of $10.30 billion before the opening bell. Deere shares rose 0.1% to $359.40 in after-hours trading.

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued strong forecast for the current quarter. Applied Materials shares, however, slipped 1.1% to $127.80 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) to have earned $1.00 per share on revenue of $2.09 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Foot Locker shares rose 2.4% to $55.70 in after-hours trading.

