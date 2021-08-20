 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For August 20, 2021
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For August 20, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $2.09 billion.

• RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Deere (NYSE:DE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.57 per share on revenue of $10.30 billion.

• Buckle (NYSE:BKE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $226.00 million.

 

