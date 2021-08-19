Recap: Applied Materials Q3 Earnings

Shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) rose after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 79.25% year over year to $1.90, which beat the estimate of $1.77.

Revenue of $6,196,000,000 rose by 40.98% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5,940,000,000.

Outlook

Applied Materials hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 19, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.appliedmaterials.com/events/event-details/q3-2021-applied-materials-earnings-conference-call

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $146.00

Company's 52-week low was at $54.15

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.31%

Company Description

Applied Materials is the world's largest supplier of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, providing materials engineering solutions to help make nearly every chip in the world. The firm's systems are used in nearly every major process step with the exception of lithography. Key tools include those for chemical and physical vapor deposition, etching, chemical mechanical polishing, wafer- and reticle-inspection, critical dimension measurement, and defect-inspection scanning electron microscopes.