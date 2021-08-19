Recap: Ross Stores Q2 Earnings

Shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) moved lower after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 2216.67% year over year to $1.39, which beat the estimate of $0.93.

Revenue of $4,805,000,000 up by 78.98% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,450,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Ross Stores hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 19, 2021

Time: 04:15 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5zb2qknr

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $134.22

52-week low: $84.68

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.57%

Company Profile

Ross Stores is a leading American off-price apparel and home fashion retailer, operating over 1,850 stores (at the end of fiscal 2020) across the Ross Dress for Less and dd's Discounts banners. Ross offers a variety of name-brand products and targets undercutting conventional retailers' regular prices by 20%-70%. The company uses an opportunistic, flexible merchandising approach; together with a relatively low-frills shopping environment centered on a treasure-hunt experience, Ross maximizes inventory turnover and traffic, enabling its low-price approach. In fiscal 2020, 28% of sales came from home accents (including bed and bath), 23% from the ladies' department, 14% from each of men's and accessories, 12% from shoes, and 9% from children's. All sales were made in the United States.