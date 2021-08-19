 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

LSI Industries Stock Gains As Q4 Result Tops Consensus; Declares Dividend
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 4:34pm   Comments
Share:
LSI Industries Stock Gains As Q4 Result Tops Consensus; Declares Dividend
  • LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDA: LYTS) reported fourth-quarter sales growth of 53% year-over-year to $97.02 million, +39% on an organic basis, beating the consensus of $81 million.
  • Lighting Segment sales $52.7 million (+30% Y/Y), and Display Solutions Segment sales $44.3 million (+93% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EPS improved to $0.12 from $0.07 in 4Q20, beating the consensus of $0.05.
  • The gross margin contracted by 124 bps to 23.6%.
  • Adjusted operating income increased by 82% Y/Y to $4.65 million, and margin expanded by 77 bps to 4.8%.
  • LSI Industries generated cash flow from operations of $3.37 million (-73% Y/Y), with Free cash flow of $2.66 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by 49% Y/Y to $6.82 million, and margin contracted by 18 bps to 7%.
  • The company had $68 million in long-term debt, resulting in a ratio of net debt to pro forma trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDA of 2.5x.
  • LSI Industries declared a regular cash dividend of $0.05 per share payable on September 7, 2021, to shareholders of record on August 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: LYTS shares closed higher by 8.00% at $7.83 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LYTS)

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Recap: LSI Industries Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For August 19, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings Long Ideas News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com