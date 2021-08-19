 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Looking into Ross Stores's Return on Capital Employed
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 11:22am   Comments
Share:
Looking into Ross Stores's Return on Capital Employed

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro it seems like during Q1, Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) earned $642.63 million, a 59.86% increase from the preceding quarter. Ross Stores also posted a total of $4.52 billion in sales, a 6.26% increase since Q4. In Q4, Ross Stores earned $402.00 million, and total sales reached $4.25 billion.

What Is ROCE?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Ross Stores's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q1, Ross Stores posted an ROCE of 0.18%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Ross Stores's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Analyst Predictions

Ross Stores reported Q1 earnings per share at $1.34/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.88/share.

 

Related Articles (ROST)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Plunge Ahead Of Jobless Claims; Crude Oil Down Over 3%
Earnings Scheduled For August 19, 2021
AMD And Apple Drop As The QQQ Falls Wednesday
JD.com And Tesla Lead The Nasdaq Lower Tuesday
A Look Into Ross Stores Price Over Earnings
Tesla And eBay Fall As The QQQ Closes Lower
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings