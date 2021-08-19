 Skip to main content

Why Kohl's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 19, 2021 10:50am   Comments
Kohl's Corp (NYSE: KSS) is trading higher Thursday after the company announced better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised guidance.

Kohl's reported quarterly revenue of $2.48 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.16 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $4.45 billion, which beat the estimate of $3.99 billion. 

Kohl's raised its full-year 2021 earnings guidance from a range of $3.80 to $4.20 per share to a range of $5.80 to $6.10 per share.

Kohl's also announced plans to repurchase $500 million to $700 million of its shares.

"We are on the eve of launching several transformational partnerships that will drive sustainable growth for years to come,” said Michelle Gass, CEO of Kohl’s.

Price Action: Kohl's has traded as high as $64.80 and as low as $18.28 over a 52-week period.

At last check Thursday, the stock was up 7.4% at $55.66.

Photo by Mike Mozart from Flickr.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Michelle Gass why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

