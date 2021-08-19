Recap: CollPlant Biotechnologies Q2 Earnings

Shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 25.00% year over year to ($0.25), which missed the estimate of ($0.10).

Revenue of $691,000 decreased by 16.04% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $3,100,000.

Guidance

CollPlant Biotechnologies hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $24.26

52-week low: $6.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.01%

Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd is a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs and medical aesthetics. Its products are based on its rhCollagen (recombinant human collagen) produced with CollPlant's proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. These products address indications for the diverse fields of tissue repair, aesthetics, and organ manufacturing. The company's revenues include income from business collaborators and sales of the BioInk product for the development of 3D bioprinting of organs and tissues, sales of rhCollagen for the medical aesthetics market, and sales in Europe of the products for tendinopathy and wound healing.