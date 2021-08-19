Recap: Kohl's Q2 Earnings

Shares of Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) rose 2.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 1092.00% year over year to $2.48, which beat the estimate of $1.16.

Revenue of $4,447,000,000 rose by 30.53% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,990,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $5.80 and $6.10.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 19, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.kohls.com%2F&eventid=3194080&sessionid=1&key=C0019DA545EF9105D43EAC63D02F0567®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $64.80

Company's 52-week low was at $18.28

Price action over last quarter: down 1.44%

Company Description

Kohl's operates 1,162 department stores in 49 states that sell moderately priced private-label and national brand clothing, shoes, accessories, cosmetics, and home furnishings. Most of these stores are in strip centers. Kohl's also operates an e-commerce site (kohls.com) and 12 Fila athletic apparel outlets. Women's apparel is Kohl's largest category, having generated 25% of its 2020 sales. The retailer, headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, opened its first department store in 1962.