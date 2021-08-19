Recap: Performance Food Group Q4 Earnings

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 165.12% over the past year to $0.56, which beat the estimate of $0.54.

Revenue of $9,304,000,000 rose by 61.14% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $8,340,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 19, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.pfgc.com%2F&eventid=3193643&sessionid=1&key=7A400C6ECFFC741EB3CEA0E82CA74375®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $59.89

Company's 52-week low was at $31.69

Price action over last quarter: down 16.88%

Company Profile

Performance Food Group is the third- largest U.S. food-service distributor, with 7% market share and a heavy presence along the Eastern seaboard, the Southeast, and the Midwest. PFG's food-service business (67% of fiscal 2020 sales) has its largest exposure to national and regional restaurant chains (52% of segment revenue), followed by independent restaurants (27%), and other channels (20%) such as retail, hospitality, and education. The firm's Vistar segment (33% of sales) is a national distributor of candy, snacks, and beverages to convenience stores, vending and office coffee service distributors, theaters, sporting arenas, and correctional facilities.