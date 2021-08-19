 Skip to main content

Recap: Estee Lauder Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 7:09am   Comments
Recap: Estee Lauder Q4 Earnings

 

Shares of Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 160.94% year over year to $0.78, which beat the estimate of $0.50.

Revenue of $3,936,000,000 up by 61.98% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,750,000,000.

Guidance

Q1 EPS expected between $1.55 and $1.65.

Q1 revenue expected to be between $4,168,000,000 and $4,239,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 19, 2021

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/el/mediaframe/46301/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $336.56

Company's 52-week low was at $194.14

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.74%

Company Description

Estee Lauder is the world leader in the global prestige beauty market, participating across skincare (52% of 2020 sales), makeup (33%), fragrance (11%), and haircare (4%) categories, with popular brands such as Estee Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer, Jo Malone, Aveda, Bobbi Brown, Too Faced, and Origins. The firm operates in 150 countries, with 26% of revenue stemming from the Americas, 44% from Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and 30% from Asia-Pacific. The company sells its products through department stores, travel retail, multibrand specialty beauty stores, brand-dedicated freestanding stores, e-commerce, salons/spas, and perfumeries.

 

