Recap: Tapestry Q4 Earnings

Shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) rose 1.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 396.00% over the past year to $0.74, which beat the estimate of $0.68.

Revenue of $1,615,000,000 rose by 125.94% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,560,000,000.

Outlook

Tapestry sees FY22 EPS of $3.30-$3.35 and sales of $6.4 billion.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 19, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rgqak8no

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $49.66

52-week low: $14.14

Price action over last quarter: down 14.50%

Company Profile

Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman are the fashion and accessory brands that comprise Tapestry. The firm's products are sold through about 1,500 company-operated stores, wholesale channels, and e-commerce in North America (62% of fiscal 2020 sales), Europe, Asia (32% of fiscal 2020 sales), and elsewhere. Coach (71% of fiscal 2020 sales) is best known for affordable luxury leather products. Kate Spade (23% of fiscal 2020 sales) is known for colorful patterns and graphics. Women's handbags and accessories produced 68% of Tapestry's sales in fiscal 2020. Stuart Weitzman, Tapestry's smallest brand, generates nearly all (98%) of its revenue from women's footwear.