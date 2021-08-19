Despegar.com: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 3.23% year over year to ($0.32), which beat the estimate of ($0.35).

Revenue of $63,069,000 higher by 747.92% year over year, which beat the estimate of $55,400,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 19, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=&eventid=3195789&sessionid=1&key=4ED26BAD413CC1CA9E4F8275E9EDF9B2®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $17.66

Company's 52-week low was at $6.08

Price action over last quarter: down 13.70%

Company Overview

Despegar.com Corp is an online travel company in Latin America. Its product offering includes airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enables consumers to find, compare, plan and purchase travel products easily through its marketplace. The company provides a technology platform for managing the distribution of products and access to users to the network of travel suppliers. It operates through two segments: Air, which consists of the sale of airline tickets; and Packages, Hotels, and Other Travel Products, which consists of travel packages, as well as sales of hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance and destination services. Its geographical segments are Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Mexico, and other countries.