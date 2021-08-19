Recap: LSI Industries Q4 Earnings

Shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) moved higher by 1.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 71.43% over the past year to $0.12, which beat the estimate of $0.05.

Revenue of $97,015,000 rose by 52.85% year over year, which beat the estimate of $81,000,000.

Looking Ahead

LSI Industries hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 19, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investors.lsicorp.com/events-and-presentations/events-calendar/event-details/2021/Q4-2021-LSI-Industries-Inc-Earnings-Conference-Call/default.aspx

Technicals

52-week high: $11.22

52-week low: $6.17

Price action over last quarter: down 20.97%

Company Overview

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions to the petroleum and convenience store industry. The company's operating segments includes Lighting and Graphics. It generates maximum revenue from the Lighting segment. Lighting Segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets. The Graphics Segment manufactures and sells exterior and interior visual image elements related to signage and graphics, including integrated digital signage solutions and menu boards. It sells its products in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Australia, and Latin America.