Bilibili Shares Drop Despite Q2 Earnings Beat - Ready Why
- Online entertainment company Bilibili Inc (NASDAQ: BILI) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 72% year-on-year to $696.2 million (RMB4.5 billion), beating the analyst consensus of $663.3 million.
- Average monthly active users (MAUs) increased 38% Y/Y to 237.1 million, and Mobile MAUs rose 44% Y/Y to 220.5 million.
- Average daily active users (DAUs) climbed 24% Y/Y to 62.7 million, and Average monthly paying users (MPUs) jumped 62% Y/Y to 20.9 million.
- Revenues from mobile games were $191.0 million, VAS grew 98% Y/Y to $253.2 million, advertising jumped 201% Y/Y to $162.5 million. E-commerce revenues increased 195% Y/Y to $89.5 million.
- Adjusted EPS loss of $(0.35) beat the analyst consensus loss of $(0.55).
- Bilibili held $4.3 billion in cash and equivalents as of Jun. 30.
- The Q2 saw sticky and engaged users, with the average user time spent on Bilibili rising to an impressive 81 minutes per user per day.
- Q2 saw a more balanced revenue mix, mainly from advertising, which grew by over 200% Y/Y, representing 23% of total net revenues.
- Outlook: Bilibili sees Q3 revenues of RMB5.1 billion - RMB5.2 billion versus the analyst consensus of $783.1 million (~RMB 5.08 billion).
- Recently, Bilibili's stock price reacted to China's latest internet industry regulations.
- Price Action: BILI shares traded lower by 3.30% at $66.20 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
