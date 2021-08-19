 Skip to main content

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Q2 Revenue Lags Consensus
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 5:38am   Comments
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (NASDAQ: RRGBreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 71.9% year-on-year, to $276.98 million, missing the analyst consensus of $279.99 million.
  • Restaurant sales rose 70% Y/Y driven by increased Guest traffic due to the continued lifting of jurisdictional indoor dining restrictions.
  • Comparable restaurant revenue increased 66.3% Y/Y and decreased 2.4% versus the same period in 2019.
  • The operating loss narrowed to $(2.6) million. Adjusted EBITDA was $19 million.
  • The company held $25.6 million in cash and equivalents as of July 11, 2021.
  • Adjusted loss per share was $(0.22) versus $(3.31) last year.
  • "While we have reasons to be optimistic about the recovery, overall performance in the second quarter was below our expectation," said CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III.
  • Price Action: RRGB shares closed lower by 0.04% at $24.57 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Small Cap

