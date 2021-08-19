5 Stocks To Watch For August 19, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $4.98 billion before the opening bell. Macy's shares rose 0.4% to $18.14 in after-hours trading.
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. NVIDIA shares gained 2.3% to $194.80 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) to have earned $0.50 per share on revenue of $3.75 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Estee Lauder shares rose 0.1% to $319.09 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) disclosed its earnings for the first time as a public company. The company’s total net revenues surged 131% to $565 million in the second quarter, while reporting a net loss of $502 million, versus net income of $58 million in the year-ago period. The company reported ARPU of $112, down from $115 year over year. Robinhood shares dipped 9.3% to $45.15 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $5.94 billion after the closing bell. Applied Materials shares slipped 0.1% to $127.20 in after-hours trading.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga