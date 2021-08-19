5 Stocks To Watch For August 19, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $4.98 billion before the opening bell. Macy's shares rose 0.4% to $18.14 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: M) to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $4.98 billion before the opening bell. Macy's shares rose 0.4% to $18.14 in after-hours trading. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. NVIDIA shares gained 2.3% to $194.80 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: NVDA) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. NVIDIA shares gained 2.3% to $194.80 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) to have earned $0.50 per share on revenue of $3.75 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Estee Lauder shares rose 0.1% to $319.09 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor