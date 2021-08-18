NVIDIA: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 52.29% over the past year to $1.04, which beat the estimate of $1.02.

Revenue of $6,507,000,000 up by 68.31% year over year, which beat the estimate of $6,330,000,000.

Outlook

NVIDIA hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q3 revenue expected between $6,664,000,000 and $6,936,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 18, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.nvidia.com%2F&eventid=3196718&sessionid=1&key=E8145F078A094BB64F1E583E94949877®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $208.75

Company's 52-week low was at $115.67

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.86%

Company Profile

Nvidia is the leading designer of graphics processing units that enhance the experience on computing platforms. The firm's chips are used in a variety of end markets, including high-end PCs for gaming, data centers, and automotive infotainment systems. In recent years, the firm has broadened its focus from traditional PC graphics applications such as gaming to more complex and favorable opportunities, including artificial intelligence and autonomous driving, which leverage the high-performance capabilities of the firm's graphics processing units.