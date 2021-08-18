NVIDIA: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 52.29% over the past year to $1.04, which beat the estimate of $1.02.
Revenue of $6,507,000,000 up by 68.31% year over year, which beat the estimate of $6,330,000,000.
Outlook
NVIDIA hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Q3 revenue expected between $6,664,000,000 and $6,936,000,000.
Conference Call Details
Date: Aug 18, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
Date: Aug 18, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $208.75
Company's 52-week low was at $115.67
Price action over last quarter: Up 21.86%
Company Profile
Nvidia is the leading designer of graphics processing units that enhance the experience on computing platforms. The firm's chips are used in a variety of end markets, including high-end PCs for gaming, data centers, and automotive infotainment systems. In recent years, the firm has broadened its focus from traditional PC graphics applications such as gaming to more complex and favorable opportunities, including artificial intelligence and autonomous driving, which leverage the high-performance capabilities of the firm's graphics processing units.
