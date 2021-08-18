SpartanNash: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 26.03% year over year to $0.54, which beat the estimate of $0.48.

Revenue of $2,107,000,000 decreased by 3.53% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,080,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $23.45

Company's 52-week low was at $15.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.38%

Company Description

SpartanNash Co is a multi-regional grocery distributor and retailer. The company operates in the United States and is segmented into Military, Food Distribution, and Retail. Its Military segment consists of the distribution of products to The United States military commissaries, which provide food to active-duty, guard, reserve, or retired members of the military at discounted prices. The Food distribution segment proves to be the principal division, deriving the revenue streams for the company. Its retail division consists of supplying both independent grocery retailers and owned retail stores.