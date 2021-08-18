Synopsys: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 4.02% year over year to $1.81, which beat the estimate of $1.78.

Revenue of $1,057,000,000 rose by 9.63% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,050,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Q4 EPS expected between $1.75 and $1.80.

Q4 revenue expected between $1,138,000,000 and $1,168,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 18, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.synopsys.com/company/investor-relations/events.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $300.91

52-week low: $193.55

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.55%

Company Profile

Synopsys was founded in December 1986 (called Optimal Solutions until 1987) and is a market leader in electronic design automation software. EDA is used to automate the design and verification of integrated circuits or larger chip systems. The firm provides an end-to-end workflow of EDA products. In addition, the firm offers a broad set of design intellectual property and leading software integrity tools that help customers develop secure, quality code. Historically, the firm's tools have been relied upon by semiconductor firms, but there has been a shift toward other nontraditional "systems" users (nonsemiconductor firms interested in chip design) given the development of the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, and cloud computing.