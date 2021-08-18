 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Synopsys: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 4:42pm   Comments
Share:
Synopsys: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 4.02% year over year to $1.81, which beat the estimate of $1.78.

Revenue of $1,057,000,000 rose by 9.63% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,050,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Q4 EPS expected between $1.75 and $1.80.

Q4 revenue expected between $1,138,000,000 and $1,168,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 18, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.synopsys.com/company/investor-relations/events.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $300.91

52-week low: $193.55

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.55%

Company Profile

Synopsys was founded in December 1986 (called Optimal Solutions until 1987) and is a market leader in electronic design automation software. EDA is used to automate the design and verification of integrated circuits or larger chip systems. The firm provides an end-to-end workflow of EDA products. In addition, the firm offers a broad set of design intellectual property and leading software integrity tools that help customers develop secure, quality code. Historically, the firm's tools have been relied upon by semiconductor firms, but there has been a shift toward other nontraditional "systems" users (nonsemiconductor firms interested in chip design) given the development of the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, and cloud computing.

 

Related Articles (SNPS)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For August 18, 2021
Price Over Earnings Overview: Synopsys
Synopsys, Samsung Foundry Extend Partnership Over 3nm GAA Technology
Synopsys To Acquire BISTel's Semiconductor, Flat Panel Display Solutions Business For Undisclosed Sum
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings