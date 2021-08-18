Recap: John B Sanfilippo & Son Q4 Earnings

Shares of John B Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 20.22% over the past year to $1.07, which missed the estimate of $1.15.

Revenue of $206,742,000 higher by 1.25% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $198,200,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

John B Sanfilippo & Son hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $94.97

Company's 52-week low was at $71.00

Price action over last quarter: down 1.66%

Company Description

John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc are one of the leading processors and distributors of peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds and other nuts in the United States. These nuts are sold under a variety of private brands and under the Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest and Sunshine Country brand names. It also market and distribute, and in most cases, manufacture or process, a diverse product line of food and snack products, including peanut butter, almond butter, cashew butter, candy and confections, snacks and trail mixes, snack bites, sunflower kernels, dried fruit, corn snacks, sesame sticks and other sesame snack products under private brands and brand names.