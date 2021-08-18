 Skip to main content

GlaxoSmithKline PLC Looks To Continue To Trade Above Its Annual-High Share Price Today

InvestorBrandNetwork  
August 18, 2021 1:31pm   Comments
GlaxoSmithKline PLC (NYSE: GSK) traded at a new 52-week high today of $42.68. This new high was reached on below-average trading volume as 1.4 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 3.8 million shares.

There is a potential upside of 23.4% for shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC based on a current price of $42.49 and an average consensus analyst price target of $52.42.

In the past 52 weeks, GlaxoSmithKline PLC share prices are bracketed by a low of $33.26 and a high of $42.68 and are now at $42.49, 28% above that low price.

In the pharmaceutical industry, GlaxoSmithKline ranks as one of the largest firms by total sales. The company wields its might across several therapeutic classes, including respiratory, oncology, and antiviral, as well as vaccines and consumer healthcare products. Glaxo uses joint ventures to gain additional scale in certain markets like HIV and consumer products.

]]> Image by Jo Wiggijo from Pixabay

Posted-In: GlaxoSmithKline PLC

