Pfizer Inc.: 52-Week High Recently Eclipsed (PFE)

Shares of Pfizer Inc. traded today at $51.76, eclipsing its 52-week high. This new high was reached on approximately average trading volume as 31.6 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 32.7 million shares.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) is currently priced 30.2% above its average consensus analyst price target of $35.95.

Over the past year, Pfizer Inc. has traded in a range of $33.36 to $51.76 and is now at $51.47, 54% above that low.

Pfizer is one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales of close to $50 billion. Pfizer also spends a leading amount on research and development, close to $8 billion annually.

While Pfizer historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now, prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, cardiovascular treatment Eliquis, and immunology drug Xeljanz. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of its total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

Image by Mike Ramírez from Pixabay