Sunlands Technology Posts 22% Growth In Q2 Revenues
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 1:22pm   Comments
  • Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STGreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 22.8% year-on-year, to RMB629.5 million ($97.5 million).
  • The Gross billings for the quarter declined 19.1% Y/Y to RMB430.2 million ($66.6 million).
  • New student enrollments increased 4.8% Y/Y to 86,602.
  • Gross profit rose 28.9% Y/Y to RMB532.2 million ($82.4 million) with a margin of 84.5%.
  • The company held $137.1 million of cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • It reported EPS of $0.52 for the quarter.
  • Outlook: Sunlands sees Q3 FY21 revenue of RMB570 million - RMB590 million.
  • Price Action: STG shares are trading higher by 3.93% at $0.5997 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks Guidance

